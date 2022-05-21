Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,211,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,430 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.50% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $42,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 684,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,843,000 after buying an additional 78,951 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 598,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 579,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,058 shares during the period. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $11,954,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Shares of PGC opened at $30.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $551.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.12. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.45 and its 200-day moving average is $35.06.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial ( NASDAQ:PGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.09). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 24.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 6.73%.

In other news, Director Steven A. Kass bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.11 per share, for a total transaction of $31,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,657.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.