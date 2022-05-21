Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,165,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,363 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.98% of Clearwater Paper worth $42,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Clearwater Paper by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 311.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 55,713 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 31,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Clearwater Paper news, SVP Steve M. Bowden sold 4,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $129,822.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,925.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 2,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $63,387.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,744.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,473 shares of company stock valued at $320,005. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CLW stock opened at $32.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $549.17 million, a PE ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12 month low of $25.07 and a 12 month high of $44.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average of $33.45.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $488.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

