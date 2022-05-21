Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 33,338 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,149,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,338 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.38% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $42,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 30,805 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 10.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 117,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,329 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter worth $178,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 28.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 436,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,418,000 after buying an additional 97,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

SBRA stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average of $13.53.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 18.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -244.89%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBRA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

