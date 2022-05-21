Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,660,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,196 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.23% of Warrior Met Coal worth $42,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,287,000 after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 78.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,384,000 after acquiring an additional 328,234 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 547,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,749,000 after purchasing an additional 22,952 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 44.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 512,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,812,000 after purchasing an additional 157,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 860.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 445,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 399,200 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.02. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.97.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.55. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The firm had revenue of $378.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.90%.

In related news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.