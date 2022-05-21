Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,861,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.06% of H&R Block worth $43,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 154,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,920,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in H&R Block by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 553,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,029,000 after buying an additional 77,752 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HRB opened at $33.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.71. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.05.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. H&R Block had a return on equity of 6,248.49% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.17) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRB. Zacks Investment Research raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H&R Block currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.80.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

