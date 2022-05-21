Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.58% of YETI worth $41,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YETI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in YETI in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in YETI in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in YETI by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in YETI by 5,547.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get YETI alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on YETI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen cut their price target on YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.42.

YETI opened at $45.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.09 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. YETI had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 14.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About YETI (Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.