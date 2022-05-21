Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 692,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.79% of AeroVironment worth $42,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in AeroVironment by 272.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in AeroVironment by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $90,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

AVAV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AeroVironment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $84.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2,817.06 and a beta of 0.44. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $115.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

