Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 17,973 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17,973 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.34% of Jack in the Box worth $43,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 85.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 23.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JACK. Cowen lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.72.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $71.18 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.65 and a fifty-two week high of $122.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.12.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $71,391.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.