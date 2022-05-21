Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 217,429 Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,099,559 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 217,429 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.98% of SFL worth $41,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SFL. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of SFL in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SFL by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SFL in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of SFL in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SFL in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SFL opened at $11.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.24. SFL Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.67 and a twelve month high of $11.55.

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $152.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.71 million. SFL had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 32.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is 56.74%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SFL. TheStreet upgraded SFL from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. DNB Markets cut SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SFL in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SFL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

