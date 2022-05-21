Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 357,613 Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,850,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 357,613 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.39% of NOW worth $41,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DNOW. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 306.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of NOW in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of NOW in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NOW in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DNOW. StockNews.com began coverage on NOW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:DNOW opened at $10.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.72. NOW Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $12.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.71.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. NOW had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NOW Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

