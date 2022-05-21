Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 60,553 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 813,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,553 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.24% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $41,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5,208.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 355.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,850 over the last 90 days.

LSXMA opened at $40.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.50. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $56.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.13.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 4.85%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group (Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

