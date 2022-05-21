Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 9,128 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,128 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.96% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $44,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,273 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,012,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,689,000 after acquiring an additional 53,116 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $558,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 24,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $1,710,058.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $406,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,683 shares of company stock valued at $8,084,777 in the last quarter. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $41.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.85. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.02 and a 12-month high of $102.00. The company has a market capitalization of $867.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.64.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.20). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 122.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENTA. Roth Capital cut their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

