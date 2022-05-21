Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 92,069 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,655,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92,069 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.74% of Kelly Services worth $44,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kelly Services during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Kelly Services during the third quarter valued at $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kelly Services during the third quarter valued at $155,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kelly Services during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ KELYA opened at $18.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $735.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.14. Kelly Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $26.35.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from Kelly Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KELYA shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Kelly Services from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kelly Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
About Kelly Services (Get Rating)
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.
