Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 454,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,599 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.34% of Citi Trends worth $43,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTRN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 301.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Citi Trends during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CTRN shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citi Trends in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citi Trends from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $25.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.01. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $97.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.12.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $240.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.80 million. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 48.27% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jessica Berkowitz sold 1,815 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $57,989.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,999.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

