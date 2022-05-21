Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,156,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 52,669 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.21% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $43,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLNE. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at $38,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $4.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.79. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $14.50.

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $83.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.61 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 42.05%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised Clean Energy Fuels to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Clean Energy Fuels to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.63.

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,551,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,119.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

