Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,369,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,181 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.28% of Resources Connection worth $42,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Resources Connection during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 599,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,688,000 after purchasing an additional 66,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 56,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 23,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RGP opened at $16.41 on Friday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $20.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $204.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.12 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

In related news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 22,500 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $403,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,686.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

RGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Resources Connection in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

