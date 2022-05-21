Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,064,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.97% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $44,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter worth $98,569,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,838,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,051,000 after purchasing an additional 171,638 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,811,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,164,000 after buying an additional 80,589 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,465,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,853,000 after buying an additional 61,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 278,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HE stock opened at $41.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $45.53.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $785.07 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 61.14%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries (Get Rating)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

