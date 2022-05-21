Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 897,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,477 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.53% of Ducommun worth $41,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DCO. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Ducommun by 32.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 472,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,772,000 after purchasing an additional 116,345 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 15,364.3% during the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 108,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 107,550 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 98,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 21,718 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the fourth quarter valued at about $720,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 15,014 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DCO opened at $40.88 on Friday. Ducommun Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.24. The company has a market cap of $491.91 million, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. Ducommun had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $163.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ducommun from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ducommun from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $183,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,285.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $79,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,580 shares of company stock worth $974,862. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

