Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476,866 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,371 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 8.06% of REX American Resources worth $45,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 465.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of REX American Resources from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

In other REX American Resources news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $115,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REX opened at $86.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.43. REX American Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $113.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.08.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The energy company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($1.23). REX American Resources had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 6.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that REX American Resources Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, the company provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

