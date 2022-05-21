EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,625,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 135,668 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.88% of EchoStar worth $42,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EchoStar by 522.2% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,374 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 80,885 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in EchoStar in the fourth quarter worth $1,495,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EchoStar by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 214,337 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 26,168 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EchoStar in the third quarter worth $80,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SATS shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on EchoStar from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EchoStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ SATS opened at $21.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.16. EchoStar Co. has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $30.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.65.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $501.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.30 million. EchoStar had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 2.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Stanton Dodge bought 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.17 per share, for a total transaction of $495,485.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 59.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

