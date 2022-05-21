Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $593,000 Stock Position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) by 87.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,951 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,504,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,490,000 after buying an additional 1,122,486 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 8,134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,184,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,326,000 after buying an additional 9,073,190 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,013,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,081,000 after buying an additional 2,311,361 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,510,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 941,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,004,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. 52.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 7,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 19.09, for a total transaction of 142,774.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately 1,058,922.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 30,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 19.25, for a total value of 593,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,510 shares in the company, valued at 895,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,510 shares of company stock worth $10,138,695 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDR stock opened at 20.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 25.44 and its 200-day moving average price is 28.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,093.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of 17.42 and a 12 month high of 35.28.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.31 by 0.42. The firm had revenue of 1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.28 billion. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 0.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EDR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavor Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded Endeavor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Endeavor Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 34.64.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

