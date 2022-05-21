Evolution Advisers Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,825 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,825 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000. Apple accounts for about 0.6% of Evolution Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Apple by 278.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 772 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $137.59 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.13 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.10.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

