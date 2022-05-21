Fernwood Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,538 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.8% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT opened at $252.56 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $243.00 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.37.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.