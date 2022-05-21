First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,721 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 338,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 62,382 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 21.9% during the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 38,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 51,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter worth $512,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,881,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,433,000 after purchasing an additional 243,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $5.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.05. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.77. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $17.98.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.08. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 71.99%. The business had revenue of $480.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MLCO shares. CICC Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

