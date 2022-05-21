First Trust Advisors LP Grows Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) by 130.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,264 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Futu were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 313.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 10.5% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Futu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. CLSA cut shares of Futu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Futu from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.68.

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $34.15 on Friday. Futu Holdings Limited has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $181.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

