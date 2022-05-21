First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.16% of Kimball Electronics worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kimball Electronics by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 18,119 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 402,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after purchasing an additional 30,631 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 110,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 32,739 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 31,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 413,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after purchasing an additional 157,807 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

KE opened at $17.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average of $20.17. The company has a market capitalization of $435.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.46. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 7.86%.

KE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kimball Electronics Profile (Get Rating)

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.