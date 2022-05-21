First Trust Advisors LP Has $757,000 Stake in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) by 93.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,389 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Lightspeed Commerce were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewGen Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 260,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 150,700 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $810,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 139,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after buying an additional 69,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

LSPD opened at $22.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $130.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.17.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lightspeed Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$80.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$96.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.11.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

