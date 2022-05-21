First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Stock Holdings Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating) by 103.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.59% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FTXL opened at $59.70 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $56.80 and a one year high of $83.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

