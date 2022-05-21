Game Creek Capital LP Lowers Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Game Creek Capital LP lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 278.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 772 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.10.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $137.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.13 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

