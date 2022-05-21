GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stake Lifted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) by 447.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318,950 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.10% of GoodRx worth $12,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDRX. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in GoodRx by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on GoodRx from $47.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on GoodRx from $19.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on GoodRx from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their target price on GoodRx from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.74.

GDRX opened at $7.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -199.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average of $25.43. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 16.76 and a current ratio of 16.76.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.61 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

