Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,176,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,969 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.15% of Green Dot worth $42,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 13.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,632,000 after purchasing an additional 45,084 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Green Dot during the 3rd quarter worth $364,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,027,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,020,000 after acquiring an additional 44,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Green Dot alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on GDOT. StockNews.com started coverage on Green Dot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.63.

GDOT opened at $28.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.02. Green Dot Co. has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $54.90.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $400.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.87 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $106,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,410 shares of company stock valued at $146,443. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot (Get Rating)

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.