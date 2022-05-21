Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,991,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,667 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.58% of Horizon Bancorp worth $41,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBNC. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,394,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 375,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 91,614 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 90,150 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 532,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after acquiring an additional 83,825 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 66,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HBNC. StockNews.com raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

In other news, President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $238,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $738.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.95.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

