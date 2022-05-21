Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,235,995 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.18% of Imperial Oil worth $44,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 32.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 358,482 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after buying an additional 87,152 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,178,031 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,157,000 after purchasing an additional 58,941 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 413,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,554,000 after purchasing an additional 96,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 60.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 51,631 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMO opened at $52.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 80.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.2648 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.62%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IMO. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.71.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

