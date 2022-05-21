Insider Selling: Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) CFO Sells $375,261.32 in Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.43, for a total value of $375,261.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,268.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Keith Jensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total value of $989,257.72.

On Thursday, February 17th, Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total value of $1,128,348.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $285.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.21. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.12 and a 1 year high of $371.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $309.85 and a 200 day moving average of $317.10.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $954.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.45 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 67.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $360.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $364.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

