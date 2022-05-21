Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 789,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 58,340 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.97% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $41,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 54.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

In other news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 86,348 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $5,558,220.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,471.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 290,157 shares of company stock worth $17,074,262. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITCI opened at $57.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.56. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $66.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.14. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 294.89% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The company had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 120.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ITCI. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.43.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies (Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.