Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.97% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $12,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $76,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $68.51 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $67.21 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.55.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

