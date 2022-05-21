Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after buying an additional 12,234 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 25,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,946,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $674,000.

Shares of BSJO opened at $22.61 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $25.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.16.

