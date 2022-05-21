iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,947 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.27% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF worth $11,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

NYSEARCA ILCB opened at $53.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.24. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.58 and a 1-year high of $67.03.

