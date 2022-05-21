iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.98% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $12,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWX. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after acquiring an additional 11,964 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 322.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 81,597 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWX opened at $63.96 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $62.71 and a 1-year high of $71.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.60.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

