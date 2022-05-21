Joel Bender Sells 15,151 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Stock

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) COO Joel Bender sold 15,151 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $746,489.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 799,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,402,401.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joel Bender also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cactus alerts:

On Tuesday, March 15th, Joel Bender sold 16,268 shares of Cactus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $792,251.60.

Cactus stock opened at $48.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 2.03. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 5.33.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.84 million. Cactus had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 44.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WHD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Cactus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Cactus by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Cactus by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Cactus by 2.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cactus by 28.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

About Cactus (Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.