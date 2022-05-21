L & S Advisors Inc Sells 159 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

L & S Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,163 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.8% of L & S Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.37.

MSFT stock opened at $252.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $243.00 and a one year high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $286.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.