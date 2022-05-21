Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,731,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 788,693 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $662,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bancreek Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $3,857,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Apple by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,518,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $269,613,000 after purchasing an additional 238,782 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 160,693 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 67,856 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,049,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $137.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.13 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.10.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.