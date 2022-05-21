Leverty Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. Apple accounts for approximately 0.1% of Leverty Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bancreek Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $3,857,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in Apple by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,518,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $269,613,000 after acquiring an additional 238,782 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 160,693 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 67,856 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,049,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $137.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.13 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Fundamental Research cut their price target on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.10.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

