Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,284 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 886.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTH. KeyCorp downgraded Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded Meritage Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Meritage Homes from $114.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Meritage Homes from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $38,833.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $104,867.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 89,661 shares of company stock valued at $9,068,227 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $81.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $75.56 and a 1 year high of $125.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.56.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $1.11. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 27.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Profile (Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.