Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is CSM Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

CSM Advisors LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,542 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 4.2% of CSM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $62,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd now owns 27,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,081,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 20,569 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,918,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,419,000. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 10,500 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.37.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $252.56 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $243.00 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

