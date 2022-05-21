Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.9% of Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 20,569 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $3,419,000. Verdad Advisers LP increased its stake in Microsoft by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 10,500 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $252.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $243.00 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Several research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

