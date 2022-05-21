Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,531 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 39,616 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.2% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $73,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.37.

MSFT opened at $252.56 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $243.00 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

