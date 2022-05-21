Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,655 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.3% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,451,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,913,212 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,225,773,000 after acquiring an additional 206,880 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,844,732 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,028,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,202 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT stock opened at $252.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $243.00 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $286.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.91.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

