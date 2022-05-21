Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lifted by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,144 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.4% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,121,553 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,672,668,000 after acquiring an additional 427,120 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $252.56 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $243.00 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.91.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

