Morgan Stanley Lowers MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $378.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $475.00 to $378.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 52.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $483.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $248.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.34 and a beta of 0.98. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $219.73 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $422.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.05. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The business had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.87, for a total value of $637,861.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.10, for a total transaction of $11,238,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,744 shares in the company, valued at $65,743,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,475 shares of company stock worth $43,717,816. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,332,000 after acquiring an additional 121,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in MongoDB by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,343,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,324,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,662,000 after buying an additional 29,595 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $674,390,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 19.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,095,000 after buying an additional 166,400 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

